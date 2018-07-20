Husker Camp Countdown: No. 19 Jack Stoll

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Jack Stoll
6-4, 245 • Sophomore • Tight end
Stoll received the ultimate endorsement this spring, when Scott Frost listed the Colorado native first among Huskers he saw working hard in practice. Tight end is among Nebraska’s deeper positions — four scholarship tight ends are on the roster — but Stoll is the only one with a college catch after making eight for 89 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. Coaches frequently mentioned Stoll as a leader in the spring. The next step is transforming from an in-line tight end who blocks like an offensive lineman into more of a receiver.
