Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Greg Bell

Lean, light and slithery, Greg Bell comes to Nebraska after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Arizona Western. He was the nation’s No. 1 junior college back, and he does indeed run pretty. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Greg Bell

6-0, 205 • Junior • Running back

Lean, light and slithery, Bell comes to Nebraska after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Arizona Western. He was the nation’s No. 1 junior college back, and he does indeed run pretty. He’s physical but he also slips tackles, and runs in a classic, sprinter style that can take a 10-yard play and turn it into 50 yards.

Here’s the thing: Bell can make guys miss at the line of scrimmage. That’s more important, and it gives him an edge in the running back battle. And look for the Huskers to run it quite a bit this season.

Coach Scott Frost’s offense isn’t going to be the “full Frost” for another year, so to shorten games, Bell will be leaned on more. Does he have breakaway speed? Maybe. Can he make the first guy miss? Absolutely.

Photos: 2018 Husker Camp Countdown

1 of 46

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

(1) comment

mcdowellst
SCOTT MCDOWELL

Turn off the background music, I want to hear what is being said.

