The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
DiCaprio Bootle
5-10, 190 • sophomore • cornerback
Bootle was thrust into extensive duty in the wake of Chris Jones’ injury and played in all 12 games, registering 15 tackles. He started one game (at safety against Ohio State). The Miami native is one of the smallest and fastest athletes on the team, joining corner Lamar Jackson and safety Aaron Williams near the top of the spring performance chart kept by defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. At perhaps the Huskers’ weakest position on paper, can Bootle — who didn’t play in the spring game — be part of the solution?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.