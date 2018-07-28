No. 11 Dicaprio Bootle
Dicaprio Bootle was thrust into extensive duty in the wake of Chris Jones’ injury and played in all 12 games.

DiCaprio Bootle

5-10, 190 • sophomore • cornerback

Bootle was thrust into extensive duty in the wake of Chris Jones’ injury and played in all 12 games, registering 15 tackles. He started one game (at safety against Ohio State). The Miami native is one of the smallest and fastest athletes on the team, joining corner Lamar Jackson and safety Aaron Williams near the top of the spring performance chart kept by defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. At perhaps the Huskers’ weakest position on paper, can Bootle — who didn’t play in the spring game — be part of the solution?

