Dicaprio Bootle
5-10, 195 • Junior • cornerback
Gamer deluxe. Bootle competes and competes at corner, never giving an inch even if he gives away a few pounds and a little height. Opposing teams threw at him a lot, and while he didn’t win every one-on-one battle, his league-leading pass breakup total indicates he’s one of the better field corners in the Big Ten West, and perhaps the league. Bootle is capable against the run, as well, and a genuine leader in his position room. Smart, well-liked, hard-working. Bootle is a coach’s dream.
