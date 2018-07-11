Husker Camp Countdown: No. 28 Devine Ozigbo

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Devine Ozigbo
6-0 • 230 • Senior • Running back
Where, oh where, will Devine Ozigbo fit? Best guess is where Taj McGowan fit in UCF’s offense in 2017. Last year, McGowan, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, had 69 carries for 235 yards and eight touchdowns. He was fourth on the team in rushing. In 2017, Ozigbo had 129 carries for a team-best 493 yards. But Ozigbo just doesn’t fit what coach Scott Frost and running backs coach Ryan Held have had traditionally as the No. 1 running back. Ozigbo hasn’t shown he can go off for an 80-yard run, which hurts his chances to start. If he can show that in the next few months, he may have a chance. If not, he’ll likely be a red-zone back and a back Nebraska uses to keep defenses off balance.
