Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Deontai Williams

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.
* * *
Deontai Williams
6-1, 205 • Junior • S
A big-time playmaker in spot duty last season, Williams should slide into a starting role. And he has the size, speed and aggression to become one of the Big Ten’s best safeties. He’ll overplay his hand at times, but Williams has little fear in run support and he can cover ground quickly in the pass game, as evidenced by two interceptions last season. Williams will be one of the defense’s leaders and perhaps its best trash-talker.
