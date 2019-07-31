Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Deontai Williams

Nebraska's Deontai Williams has little fear in run support and he can cover ground quickly in the pass game, as evidenced by two interceptions last season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.

* * *

Deontai Williams

6-1, 205 • Junior • S

A big-time playmaker in spot duty last season, Williams should slide into a starting role. And he has the size, speed and aggression to become one of the Big Ten’s best safeties. He’ll overplay his hand at times, but Williams has little fear in run support and he can cover ground quickly in the pass game, as evidenced by two interceptions last season. Williams will be one of the defense’s leaders and perhaps its best trash-talker.

Get ready for Nebraska's fall football camp with our 2019 Husker Camp Countdown

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.

1 of 46

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription