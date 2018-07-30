Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Dedrick Young

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Dedrick Young
6-1, 245 • senior • linebacker
One of Nebraska’s most seasoned defenders, Young seems to have caught the eye of inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.
Young was consistently singled out as the inside linebacker who picked up the defense and mentality the fastest, and he looks set for a starting job again. Young has 201 career tackles — two sacks — and has never been the cleanest tackler, to boot.
Nebraska’s staff is trying to clean up tackling across the board, and Young should benefit. Though quiet, he has become a leader in the room, and has played enough Big Ten games to earn respect.
