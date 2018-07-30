Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Dedrick Young
One of Nebraska’s most seasoned defenders, Dedrick Young seems to have caught the eye of inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Dedrick Young

6-1, 245 • senior • linebacker

Young was consistently singled out as the inside linebacker who picked up the defense and mentality the fastest, and he looks set for a starting job again. Young has 201 career tackles — two sacks — and has never been the cleanest tackler, to boot.

Nebraska’s staff is trying to clean up tackling across the board, and Young should benefit. Though quiet, he has become a leader in the room, and has played enough Big Ten games to earn respect.

