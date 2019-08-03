Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Darrion Daniels

One of the most valuable transfers in recent Husker history, Darrion Daniels came to campus ready to work and lead. And, by all accounts, he’s done that, immediately becoming one of the top voices for the Husker defense.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.

* * *

Darrion Daniels

6-4, 340, Senior, DT

One of the most valuable transfers in recent Husker history, Daniels came to campus ready to work and lead. And, by all accounts, he’s done that, immediately becoming one of the top voices for the Husker defense. He’d be valuable in that way alone, but what vaults Daniels into the top five is his value as a true nose tackle and his willingness to take up two offensive linemen in the middle of the field. A 3-4 defense needs a great nose tackle, and Daniels has the size and strength to be that for Nebraska. The better he is, the better the linebackers and safeties behind him can be. 

Get ready for Nebraska's fall football camp with our 2019 Husker Camp Countdown

