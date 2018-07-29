Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Carlos Davis

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Carlos Davis
6-2, 325 • Junior • defensive line
Big man on campus! Davis, fresh off a strong outdoor track and field season in which he qualified for the NCAA championships in the discus, is arguably Nebraska’s most talented defensive tackle. The weight he apparently put on in the offseason — some 30 pounds — makes him a legitimate candidate for defensive end or nose tackle, should Nebraska need him there.
Davis has long had a quick twitch and a good first step off the ball, but the defensive scheme under coordinator Bob Diaco just wasn’t a good fit. This new scheme — more aggressive — will be.
Davis plays for one of the deepest units on the team, so the wear and tear he experiences may not be quite as intense as last year. A strength and conditioning regimen should help.
