Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Carlos Davis

Carlos Davis start all 12 games last year and recorded 42 tackles, more than double his total from the previous season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Carlos Davis

6-2, 325 • Junior • defensive line

Big man on campus! Davis, fresh off a strong outdoor track and field season in which he qualified for the NCAA championships in the discus, is arguably Nebraska’s most talented defensive tackle. The weight he apparently put on in the offseason — some 30 pounds — makes him a legitimate candidate for defensive end or nose tackle, should Nebraska need him there.

Davis has long had a quick twitch and a good first step off the ball, but the defensive scheme under coordinator Bob Diaco just wasn’t a good fit. This new scheme — more aggressive — will be.

Davis plays for one of the deepest units on the team, so the wear and tear he experiences may not be quite as intense as last year. A strength and conditioning regimen should help.

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

