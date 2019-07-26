Husker Camp Countdown: No. 11 Carlos Davis

Carlos Davis, who has 25 career starts, has long been one of the more respected Blackshirts among teammates, but now he has the experience to reinforce his reputation. 

Carlos Davis

6-2, 325 • Senior • defensive line

Davis has long been one of the more respected Blackshirts among teammates, but now he has the experience to reinforce his reputation. His 25 career starts are the most among returning Nebraska defenders, and he began the final eight games last year at nose tackle out of necessity while piling up 23 tackles — three for loss — and one quarterback hurry. With more talent emerging at nose, he’ll likely shift back to his more natural spot at end. His 2017 totals of 42 tackles and 2½ sacks on the edge seem like a good baseline for expectations this fall. Nebraska’s starting line is littered with veterans, but few have the leadership opportunity Davis does.

