Husker Camp Countdown: No. 39 Caleb Lightbourn

Caleb Lightbourn averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2017 and finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten in punts. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Caleb Lightbourn

6-3 • 235 • Junior • Punter

Caleb Lightbourn’s sophomore season was significantly better than his first. Then again, with a dysfunctional offense, the punter got plenty of chances to show off his leg in 2017. Lightbourn averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2017 and finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten in punts. He had 13 punts 50 yards or longer and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 21 times. Nebraska’s special teams are a huge question mark, particularly the field goal unit. With Lightbourn, Nebraska will need a consistent leg, and one that is comfortable getting plenty of work should the new offense need some time getting settled into the Big Ten.

Photos: 2018 Husker Camp Countdown

Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

