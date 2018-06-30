Husker Camp Countdown: No. 39 Caleb Lightbourn

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Caleb Lightbourn
6-3 • 235 • Junior • Punter
Caleb Lightbourn’s sophomore season was significantly better than his first. Then again, with a dysfunctional offense, the punter got plenty of chances to show off his leg in 2017. Lightbourn averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2017 and finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten in punts. He had 13 punts 50 yards or longer and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 21 times. Nebraska’s special teams are a huge question mark, particularly the field goal unit. With Lightbourn, Nebraska will need a consistent leg, and one that is comfortable getting plenty of work should the new offense need some time getting settled into the Big Ten.
