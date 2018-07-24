Breon Dixon

Breon Dixon may not be Nebraska's biggest linebacker, but he isn't afraid to hit. "I love contact," he said.

Breon Dixon

5-11, 206 • Sophomore • Outside linebacker

When the NCAA granted Dixon an immediate eligibility waiver in May, Nebraska gained depth at an uncertain position and potentially a difference-making defender. The Georgia native took reps at outside linebacker in the spring but also has the ability to play safety or even corner in a nickel or dime package. The Mississippi transfer recorded five tackles across six games last year and joins the Huskers at an ideal time, with much of his competition having been recruited as down linemen in a 4-3 defense and everyone learning the new system during the spring.

