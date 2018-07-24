The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Breon Dixon
5-11, 206 • Sophomore • Outside linebacker
When the NCAA granted Dixon an immediate eligibility waiver in May, Nebraska gained depth at an uncertain position and potentially a difference-making defender. The Georgia native took reps at outside linebacker in the spring but also has the ability to play safety or even corner in a nickel or dime package. The Mississippi transfer recorded five tackles across six games last year and joins the Huskers at an ideal time, with much of his competition having been recruited as down linemen in a 4-3 defense and everyone learning the new system during the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.