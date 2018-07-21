FOOTBALL
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 18 Brenden Jaimes
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Brenden Jaimes
6-5, 280 • Sophomore • Offensive line
From starting as a likely redshirt to becoming a critical piece on the offensive line, Jaimes’ first year didn’t go as predicted. The Texan started the final nine games at right tackle — becoming the fifth true freshman in program history to start on the offensive line — and performed ably in a challenging situation set up by injuries. Jaimes moved to left tackle in the spring and looks to lock down the spot vacated when Nick Gates declared early for the NFL draft. Jaimes added 10 pounds during winter conditioning and is returning to the position he played in high school. With a dearth of proven tackles, the Huskers need the move to work out.
