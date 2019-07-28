Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Brenden Jaimes

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2019 season.
Brenden Jaimes
6-6, 300 • junior • offensive tackle
A starter since his true freshman season, Jaimes has put on roughly 40 pounds the past two years. He has worked on becoming a more vocal leader, as well. Jaimes’ most important job is to protect the backside of quarterback Adrian Martinez, and other than a few hiccups — last season at Northwestern — he has done that well. Jaimes is a good athlete and an above-average run blocker. As a junior, he’s likely to be one of the better tackles in the Big Ten.
