Adrian Martinez is, in short, one of the most talented quarterbacks to roll through Nebraska in many years. And Scott Frost knows it.

6-2, 225 • Sophomore • quarterback

He’s the straw that stirs the whole Nebraska drink, the player some refer to as coach Scott Frost’s right-hand man. Martinez was terrific as a true freshman — his ability kept the Huskers in a lot of games — and should be even better as a sophomore. If he’s great, he could be the Big Ten’s best quarterback — and help lead the Huskers to either a division or a conference title. In Year 2, Martinez is being asked to shoulder more of the load as a leader and get to the smaller, more essential details of the offense. With quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco guiding him, Martinez gets a very technical, thorough foundation from which he can make plays. While Martinez will be asked to cut down turnovers and perhaps scramble a little bit more, his playmaking instincts are strong, as is his arm. Martinez is, in short, one of the most talented quarterbacks to roll through Nebraska in many years. Frost knows it, and he wants to maximize the team’s excellence while Martinez is here.

