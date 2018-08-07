Husker Camp Countdown: No. 1 Adrian Martinez

Assured, comfortable with the press and an ultra-talented runner, Adrian Martinez has a real shot to win the starting job. If he does, he’d be the first true freshman Husker to start a season opener. 

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

Adrian Martinez

6-2, 220 • Freshman • Quarterback

The Countdown has never before picked a freshman in the top spot ... and may never again. But Martinez, new coach Scott Frost’s first quarterback recruit, has a considerable aura around him that’s overshadowed only by Frost himself.

Assured, comfortable with the press and an ultra-talented runner, Martinez has a real shot to win the starting job. If he does, he’d be the first true freshman Husker to start a season opener. If he doesn’t — if Tristan Gebbia wins the job — he could still play a lot in Year One.

There’s a reason Frost and his quarterbacks coach, Mario Verduzco, made Martinez a priority right after they took the Nebraska job. Martinez looks the part. He’s now getting a chance to be the man.

