Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Aaron Williams

Aaron Williams is a playmaker when healthy, a good tackler and a good communicator on defense.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.

Aaron Williams

5-11, 190 • Senior • Safety

The Countdown was made before the graduate transfer of Central Florida safety Tre Neal, whose presence dramatically changes the nature of the safety position.

Williams, who will be a four-year starter, still is important as the quarterback of the defense, but if he’s not 100 percent in a game — Williams has battled injuries throughout his career — a guy like Neal can help, especially since he knows the defense. Williams is a playmaker when healthy, a good tackler and a good communicator on defense.

