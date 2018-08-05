Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Aaron Williams

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
Aaron Williams
5-11, 190 • Senior • Safety
The Countdown was made before the graduate transfer of Central Florida safety Tre Neal, whose presence dramatically changes the nature of the safety position.
Williams, who will be a four-year starter, still is important as the quarterback of the defense, but if he’s not 100 percent in a game — Williams has battled injuries throughout his career — a guy like Neal can help, especially since he knows the defense. Williams is a playmaker when healthy, a good tackler and a good communicator on defense.
