"Here we are in year two of the Scott Frost era, we got 'College GameDay' coming," NU A.D. Bill Moos said. "What that shows me is the brand is back, respect for us is here." 

LINCOLN — Nebraska might be a 17-point underdog against No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday, but respect for the football program is back, Athletic Director Bill Moos said on his monthly radio show on Wednesday. 

Moos said the best part of having a 3-1 football team with GameDay coming is the exposure the entire university will get all weekend.  

"One of the big assets that a university has when they have a successful athletic program is people are looking and watching and learning more about the institution, not just the athletic department," Moos said. "This is the big stage." 

Moos thanked Nebraska fans for packing Folsom Field for the Colorado game, guessing it was 60-40 in Boulder. 

That proved fans who stuck through last year's 0-6 start still have faith, Moos said. 

"We're getting a product back together across the board that will make (fans) proud and thankful," Moos said. 

Other notes from the Moos' spot on the show:

» Moos all but confirmed Nebraska will have facility upgrades in the very near future. He said NU is looking at three different facility upgrades for football, golf and swimming.

The cost, he said, could "raise an eyebrow or two." 

"We are growing our roster in football that’s what Scott (Frost) wants to do in regards to getting the walk-on program back like as healthy as it was 20 years ago, and so that’s gonna require a bigger footprint and those are things we have to look at as we pencil our numbers in," Moos said.

Other than appeasing Frost's roster size, recruiting is also a main reason for the upgrades.  

"We’re trying to build a national championship contending program here and you do that with a stable coaching staff, the great fan base and we have, but at the end of the day, it's the arms and legs and the talent that's gonna go on the field, and we want to attract the very best to Lincoln." 

Moos added Nebraska's looking seriously at improvements to the stadium to make getting to seats and back out of the stadium easier. 

He sent staff members to tour the Illinois facilities before the game last week. Every program has either built a new facility, or upgraded, since Nebraska last had new facilities, Moos said. 

» It was College GameDay's idea to put the set in Lot 12. Nebraska was OK with it since the backdrop would be East Stadium, and it could be a good spot to showcase Nebraska's new business college close by. 

» Moos said he will meet with all of the recruits in town this weekend. That includes both football and basketball visitors. 

"If you have a basketball recruit in they will get to see Pinnacle Bank Arena packed, they will see on Saturday Memorial Stadium, they’ll see the passion of our fans, and its impressive," Moos said. "What I always encourage them to do is visual yourself in this setting for four or five years. Pretty nice."  

