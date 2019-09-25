LINCOLN — Nebraska might be a 17-point underdog against No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday, but respect for the football program is back, Athletic Director Bill Moos said on his monthly radio show on Wednesday.
"Here we are in year two of the Scott Frost era, we got 'College GameDay' coming," Moos said. "What that shows me is the brand is back, respect for us is here."
Moos said the best part of having a 3-1 football team with GameDay coming is the exposure the entire university will get all weekend.
"One of the big assets that a university has when they have a successful athletic program is people are looking and watching and learning more about the institution, not just the athletic department," Moos said. "This is the big stage."
Moos thanked Nebraska fans for packing Folsom Field for the Colorado game, guessing it was 60-40 in Boulder.
That proved fans who stuck through last year's 0-6 start still have faith, Moos said.
"We're getting a product back together across the board that will make (fans) proud and thankful," Moos said.
Other notes from the Moos' spot on the show:
» Moos all but confirmed Nebraska will have facility upgrades in the very near future. He said NU is looking at three different facility upgrades for football, golf and swimming.
The cost, he said, could "raise an eyebrow or two."
"We are growing our roster in football that’s what Scott (Frost) wants to do in regards to getting the walk-on program back like as healthy as it was 20 years ago, and so that’s gonna require a bigger footprint and those are things we have to look at as we pencil our numbers in," Moos said.
Other than appeasing Frost's roster size, recruiting is also a main reason for the upgrades.
"We’re trying to build a national championship contending program here and you do that with a stable coaching staff, the great fan base and we have, but at the end of the day, it's the arms and legs and the talent that's gonna go on the field, and we want to attract the very best to Lincoln."
Moos added Nebraska's looking seriously at improvements to the stadium to make getting to seats and back out of the stadium easier.
He sent staff members to tour the Illinois facilities before the game last week. Every program has either built a new facility, or upgraded, since Nebraska last had new facilities, Moos said.
» It was College GameDay's idea to put the set in Lot 12. Nebraska was OK with it since the backdrop would be East Stadium, and it could be a good spot to showcase Nebraska's new business college close by.
» Moos said he will meet with all of the recruits in town this weekend. That includes both football and basketball visitors.
"If you have a basketball recruit in they will get to see Pinnacle Bank Arena packed, they will see on Saturday Memorial Stadium, they’ll see the passion of our fans, and its impressive," Moos said. "What I always encourage them to do is visual yourself in this setting for four or five years. Pretty nice."
1 of 51
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs in a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Aaron Hall, left, and his son Landon, 7, wait for the start of the Nebraska-Illinois game outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Aaron is originally from Fremont, Nebraska, but now lives in St Louis. This will be Landon's first Husker game.
Photos: Nebraska opens Big Ten play against Illinois
1 of 51
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs in a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez signals a first down in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Tony Adams tackles Nebraska's JD Spielman in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez. left, talks with Illinois' Reggie Corbin at the end of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, goes for two to tie the game at 35 as Illinois' Jartavius Martin defends in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez breaks a tackle from Illinois' Oluwole Betiku Jr. in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Jartavius Martin scoops up a fumble from Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor, left, breaks up a pass intended for Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, and Marquel Dismuke, right, try to bring down Illinois' Reggie Corbin in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington leaps over Illinois' Jake Hansen on a five-yard run late in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll scores a first quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson, top, is upended by Illinois' Sydney Brown in the first quarter. Robinson held onto the ball for the reception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Kerby Joseph, left, drags Nebraska's Maurice Washington out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson breaks a tackle from Illinois; Nolan Bernat to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll, front, celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown with teammate Austin Allen.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker, right, in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills. center left, fumbles the football in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs after making a catch on Nebraska's opening drive as Illinois' Sydney Brown pursues at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks a pass away from JD Spielman on Nebraska's opening drive at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks Nebraska's Dedrick Mills out of bounds in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Reggie Corbin scores on a 66-yard run on the opening drive against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kurt Rafdal warms up before the start of the Nebraska-Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws the ball around after arriving at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Sindelar, left, and Ryan Ossell wait under a tree before the start of Nebraska-Illinois game in Champaign, Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aaron Hall, left, and his son Landon, 7, wait for the start of the Nebraska-Illinois game outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Aaron is originally from Fremont, Nebraska, but now lives in St Louis. This will be Landon's first Husker game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at Memorial Stadium in Champaign shows the distance from the stadium to the other stadiums in the Big 10.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer as the buses carrying the Nebraska football team arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Noah Ross walks to Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, to see the Huskers take on Illinois. Ross is from the Quad Cities.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson arrives at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, for the football game against Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait outside of the stadium for the Nebraska football team to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks a pass away from JD Spielman on Nebraska's opening drive at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for 18 yards as Illinois' Tarique Barnes tackles him late in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills stiff-arms Illinois' Sydney Brown while scoring a touchdown with about 2 minutes left in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez breaks for a long run ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes blocks Illinois' Ayo Shogbonyo in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson gets hoisted by Matt Farniok after scoring against Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass against Nebraska in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson celebrates the win over Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches Lane McCallum attempt a fourth quarter field goal against Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez tries to slip a tackle from Delano Ware.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Lovie Smith coaches against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Lovie Smith talks to the officials after they waved off a block-in-the-back call against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lane McCallum misses a fourth quarter field goal against Illinois as Isaac Armstrong holds at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost celebrates the Huskers' victory against Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hugs Miles Jones after the Huskers defeated Illinois at Illinois' Memorial Stadium.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.