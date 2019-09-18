LINCOLN — If Ryan Held has his way, Rahmir Johnson won't be redshirting this season.
The Nebraska running backs coach sees the true freshman improving every day. He's one of the fastest players on the team. His reads and cuts are improving, and he's starting to show it consistently in practice.
"I absolutely think in Big Ten play he can help our football team and I think he will help our football team," Held said. "In a critical moment he's going to make a big run or a big play."
Johnson made his college debut Saturday, running three times for 9 yards. He can still appear in three more games and keep his redshirt eligibility.
Another frosh rusher, Ronald Thompkins, is "probably not going to get much (field time)" as he continues to recover from a knee injury, Held said.
When analyzing who might redshirt or play early, Held said the first thing Nebraska looks at is special teams. If a Husker can be a "four-core" guy — contributing on each kickoff and punt unit — and provide occasional relief on offense or defense, then he will likely be on the field sooner. Coaches may even scheme when to play someone based on a specific opponent and matchup.
Ten true freshmen have appeared in games so far. Running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and defensive back Quinton Newsome have each played in three contests, with the latter two primarily on special teams. Safety Noa Pola-Gates and walk-on kicker Dylan Jorgensen have been in two games. Single-game frosh so far are Johnson, receiver Darien Chase, linebacker Luke Reimer, offensive lineman Bryce Benhart and safety Myles Farmer.
"We look at the guys that we really would like to redshirt if possible," Held said. "Then we strategize it to where we project this guy in this pod of games, this pod of games, this pod of games."
1 of 106
Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird, right, blocks a punt by Northern Illinois' Matt Ference in the first quarter.
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and other Husker fans celebrate a third down stop for Nebraska's defense against Northern Illinois during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
Friends from Elkhorn, Cooper Mroczek, from left, Christian Jones, Will Eickman and Davis Eikman attempt to catch a pass during a game of 500 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
John Shanahan, of Omaha, touches the horseshoe as he walks past Matt Henrichs' tailgate Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Henrichs said thousands of people walk past and touch the horseshoe each home game, and because of the wear and tear, it has been through a few iterations.
Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird, right, blocks a punt by Northern Illinois' Matt Ference in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass under coverage from Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa makes a touchdown catch over Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and other Husker fans celebrate a third down stop for Nebraska's defense against Northern Illinois during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong has his field goal attempt blocked by Northern Illinois' Antonio Jones-Davis during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann breaks up a pass to Northern Illinois' Michael Love during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a touchdown during the second quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, center, pushes Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, left, fumbles the football in the first quarter. He was hit by Northern Illinois' Jack Heflin.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird, right, blocks a punt by Northern Illinois' Matt Ference in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, center, gives some encouragement to Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong as he heads onto the field in the second quarter to kick a field goal.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Dennis Robinson in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass under coverage from Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Matt Ference can't get a punt off under pressure from Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen celebrates after recovering a blocked punt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Christian Banker celebrates after stopping Northern Illinois on a fake punt attempt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs for a second quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington scores a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is hit and fumbles against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is greeted by Jack Stoll and JD Spielman after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen recovers a fumbled punt against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates after the Huskers recovered a fumbled punt attempt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is greeted by Jack Stoll after scoring a touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison is taken down Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Khalil Davis during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is lifted into the air after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman is tackled after making a catch on the opening drive against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong is greeted by Jack Stoll after making a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass to Maurice Washington during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong connects on a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong connects on a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friends from Elkhorn, Cooper Mroczek, from left, Christian Jones, Will Eickman and Davis Eikman attempt to catch a pass during a game of 500 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans hangout on the east side of Memorial Stadium before the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker student section rushes to their seats before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The student section of fans wait in line to be let into Memorial Stadium for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bart Beattie, of Sumner, plays catch with his brother Preston (not pictured) Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Layton Fries, of Grand Island, poses for a portrait, before walking toward Memorial Stadium for his first Husker football game Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Shanahan, of Omaha, touches the horseshoe as he walks past Matt Henrichs' tailgate Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Henrichs said thousands of people walk past and touch the horseshoe each home game, and because of the wear and tear, it has been through a few iterations.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nathan Wrage and his son Jace, 5, of Kearney await for the Huskers to arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska junior Griffin Rozek of Burnsville, Minnesota walks to Memorial Stadium prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans walk to Memorial Stadium prior to the game at in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans pose for a photograph during tailgating festivities prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrive to Memorial Stadium prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and the Huskers arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Keith Gilmore of Columbus smokes a Vegas 55 cigar prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Brennan Klug, 7, of Gretna, has a catch during tailgate festivities prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
David Hollingsworth of Omaha, throws the bones while awaiting for the Huskers to arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Greyson Swan waits for the Huskers to arrive at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Brett Johnson and Ruby Johnson stop on the street corner for some ice cream at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Adrian Martinez arrives with his team at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans walk past the Northern Illinois trailer at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A young fan waits for a chance to add another signature to his football at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans make their way across the 10th street pedestrian overpass at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Noah Vedral delivers a pass during the fourth quarter in the game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral celebrates his touchdown with teammate Wyatt Mazour during the fourth quarter in the game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost and Northern Illinois' Thomas Hammock talk at midfield after the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans move to and from their seat as the sun sets during the game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost walks back to the locker room amongst marching band members prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost departs from a huddle in the second quarter of the game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Hunter Miller signals plays to offensive player during the second quarter of the game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damion Daniels celebrates a third down stop against Northern Illinois' during the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral hands off the ball to Rahmir Johnson during the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after a 44-8 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson raises his hand in victory as he walks off the field following the Huskers 44-8 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday in Lincoln.