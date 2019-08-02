LINCOLN — The younger sister of a Hawkeye is going to be a Husker.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team picked up its first recruit of the 2020 class this week when 6-foot-3 forward Annika Stewart announced on Twitter her commitment to the Huskers.
Annika’s older sister, Hannah, averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds as a senior starter on Iowa’s Elite Eight team last season.
The Stewart family originally hails from Minot, North Dakota, but Annika played last season for Wayzata High School in a suburb west of Minneapolis.
