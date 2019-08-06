Mario Verduzco

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Tuesday the Huskers have a better "snap to snap" understanding of what's asked of them. 

Heisman Trophy candidate Adrian Martinez is the clear starter at quarterback at Nebraska. So the news out of NU's training camp — as it relates to the quarterbacks — won't be the race for No. 1, but the competition at No. 2. 

And it appears, Husker quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said, that Wahoo Neumann graduate and sophomore Noah Vedral, after a season in which his eligibility was often up in the air, is back to the quarterback Verduzco knows he can be. 

"He looked like the Noah that I remember when he came to UCF," Verduzco said of Vedral, who originally played quarterback for Central Florida before following coach Scott Frost back to Nebraska. "Smooth and in control."

Verduzco said Vedral's hot-and-cold performance in the 2018 spring game was due to not taking many snaps in camp. This spring game, in which Vedral completed 13-of-19 passes, was much more indicative of Vedral's talents. 

Junior Andrew Bunch — who started a game for NU last season — considered transferring in January but was welcomed by Frost and Verduzco to return to the program. 

"Andrew's a great kid, it's great to have him back and we're excited to have him back," Verduzco said. "...Andrew's a solid kid, no doubt about it. It's great having him in the room and he's a hell of a competitor. He's not going to take a back seat to anybody, and he's going to work, and has been working as hard as he possibly can to put himself in a good position." 

All of the returning quarterbacks, Verduzco said, have a better "snap to snap" understanding of the offense and what coach Scott Frost wants from them. 

More notes:

» Martinez is "very mature" and handles the attention and hype of the upcoming season well. Verduzco doesn't want his quarterbacks to get "caught up" in statistics, so he reviews, week after week, performances with Martinez. 

"He has no problem accepting that, week to week, he just has to do his job," Verduzco said.

» Freshman Luke McCaffrey is "very bright" and "competitive." McCaffrey spent time with the Nos. 1 and 2 units early last spring — all of the quarterbacks got those chances - and did a "really nice job." McCaffrey's performance in the spring game was generally with Nos. 3 and 4 units. 

» Kearney freshman walk-on Brayden Miller has a "great attitude." The same is true of Kearney Catholic redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Masker. 

