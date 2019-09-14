LINCOLN — The first night game inside Memorial Stadium in almost two years has seen two blocked punts, three blocked field goals, a safety, 60-yard runs from two different Husker running backs and a botched onside kick.
Nebraska leads 30-5.
The Husker offense is finding some rhythm for the first time this season, out-gaining NIU 369 to 144 in the first. Adrian Martinez is 13 for 20 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Maurice Washington has two carries for 57 yards, plus 18 yards receiving and two total touchdowns. Dedrick Mills has 90 rushing yards on four carries and one score.
Nebraska’s offense averaged 11.2 yards per play. Northern Illinois was held to 3.3.
The Blackshirts are keeping NIU to just 2.0 yards per rush. Quarterback Ross Bowers is 11 for 23 for 104 yards.
Martinez missed high on his first two throws of the day, but connected down the middle to JD Spielman for a 41-yard play to start the first drive. That finished with a 36-yard field goal from Isaac Armstrong for a 3-0 lead.
Dedrick Mills scampered down the sideline for a 61-yard run on the next drive, but coughed up a fumble the very next play. Walk-on Isaiah Stalbird then blocked a punt — recovered by Austin Allen at the 21. Washington juked three Huskies and walked into the end zone on the next play for a 10-0 lead with 6:22 left in the first quarter.
NIU later faked a punt, which was sniffed out by Allen.
Nebraska’s ensuing 37-yard field goal attempt was then blocked and recovered by Northern Illionis at midfield. Nebraska kept NIU to 2.1 yards per play in the first quarter, so the Huskies didn’t do much with the extra opportunity.
The Nebraska offense sputtered but was restarted by a 60-yard touchdown catch-and-run from Washington. He now has two touchdowns in the last two games of 50-yards or more, with a 75-yard touchdown against Colorado last week.
Nebraska ran for 153 yards in the first half, 11.8 per carry.
The extra point was blocked, so NU took a 16-0 lead.
The Huskies responded with an eight-play drive that ended in a 45-yard field goal to cut the lead to 13. Nebraska counter-punched with a four-play drive capped off by a 24-yard touchdown from Mills to push it back to 23-3.
The second blocked punt — again by Stalbird — came with 6:20 left in the second. Nebraska took over at the NIU 14. The Huskies responded by blocking another Armstrong attempt.
Backed up against their own end zone, Martinez threw a swing pass to Washington, who was tackled in the end zone for a safety to make it 23-5.
Three straight completions by Martinez — to Spielman, then Wan’Dale Robinson — put Nebraska at the NIU 27 with 11 seconds left. He found Cal transfer Kanawai Noa in the end zone with five seconds left for a 30-5 halftime lead.
Friends from Elkhorn, Cooper Mroczek, from left, Christian Jones, Will Eickman and Davis Eikman attempt to catch a pass during a game of 500 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
John Shanahan, of Omaha, touches the horseshoe as he walks past Matt Henrichs' tailgate Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Henrichs said thousands of people walk past and touch the horseshoe each home game, and because of the wear and tear, it has been through a few iterations.
Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird, right, blocks a punt by Northern Illinois' Matt Ference in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass under coverage from Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, center, pushes Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, left, fumbles the football in the first quarter. He was hit by Northern Illinois' Jack Heflin.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, center, gives some encouragement to Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong as he heads onto the field in the second quarter to kick a field goal.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Dennis Robinson in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass under coverage from Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Matt Ference can't get a punt off under pressure from Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen celebrates after recovering a blocked punt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Christian Banker celebrates after stopping Northern Illinois on a fake punt attempt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs for a second quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington scores a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is hit and fumbles against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is greeted by Jack Stoll and JD Spielman after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen recovers a fumbled punt against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates after the Huskers recovered a fumbled punt attempt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is greeted by Jack Stoll after scoring a touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison is taken down Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Khalil Davis during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is lifted into the air after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman is tackled after making a catch on the opening drive against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong is greeted by Jack Stoll after making a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass to Maurice Washington during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong connects on a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong connects on a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans hangout on the east side of Memorial Stadium before the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker student section rushes to their seats before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The student section of fans wait in line to be let into Memorial Stadium for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bart Beattie, of Sumner, plays catch with his brother Preston (not pictured) Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Layton Fries, of Grand Island, poses for a portrait, before walking toward Memorial Stadium for his first Husker football game Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nathan Wrage and his son Jace, 5, of Kearney await for the Huskers to arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska junior Griffin Rozek of Burnsville, Minnesota walks to Memorial Stadium prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans walk to Memorial Stadium prior to the game at in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans pose for a photograph during tailgating festivities prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrive to Memorial Stadium prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and the Huskers arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Keith Gilmore of Columbus smokes a Vegas 55 cigar prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Brennan Klug, 7, of Gretna, has a catch during tailgate festivities prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
David Hollingsworth of Omaha, throws the bones while awaiting for the Huskers to arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Greyson Swan waits for the Huskers to arrive at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Brett Johnson and Ruby Johnson stop on the street corner for some ice cream at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Adrian Martinez arrives with his team at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans walk past the Northern Illinois trailer at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A young fan waits for a chance to add another signature to his football at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans make their way across the 10th street pedestrian overpass at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
