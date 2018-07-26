Big Red Today Breakfast

The Big Red Today Breakfast takes you behind the scenes of Husker football with former Nebraska players and coaches.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Spend your mornings this fall with The World-Herald at the Big Red Today Breakfasts.

Hosted by Mike'l Severe at Anthony's Steakhouse, the breakfasts go behind the scenes of Husker football with former players, coaches and World-Herald sportswriters. Season passes for all seven breakfasts are available now.

Click here to purchase your tickets. Questions? Email brtbreakfast@owh.com or call 402-444-1011.

Each event will take place the Thursday before Husker home games. Doors open at 6:15 a.m., the breakfast buffet is available at 6:30 a.m. and the hour-long program begins at 7 a.m.

Below is the schedule of guests for each week:

» Aug. 30: Chad and Chris Kelsay

» Sept. 6: Charlie McBride

» Sept. 13: Tom Osborne

» Sept. 27: Ahman Green

» Oct. 18: TBD

» Nov. 8: Mitch Krenk and Kelly Saalfeld

» Nov. 15: Johnny Rodgers and Greg Pruitt (former Sooner)

