CHICAGO — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg took to the podium for the first time at Big Ten media day around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.
When asked about the California bill which would allow student-athletes to be compensated for name, image or likeness, Hoiberg didn't hesitate.
"I'll say this, as a former student-athlete, I would've loved to be compensated for my likeness, there's no doubt about that," Hoiberg said. "Especially playing in my hometown, I think that would've been a pretty good deal for a guy like me."
Hoiberg called the bill "progress." On Monday, John Cook and Scott Frost said the bill is a slippery slope and could cause chaos in college sports.
"It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out, and I have no idea how it will play out, but I think it's progress, no doubt about that," Hoiberg said. "It's going to take people smarter than me to figure out how to get this thing moving in the right direction but I do think it is progress."
Prior to Hoiberg's time at the podium, Big Ten commissioner Jim Delaney said he didn't think the California bill was such a good idea. He believed there needed to be a national answer to the question of endorsement deals or compensation for student-athletes, rather than state by state decisions.
"The law of unintended consequences and slippery slope apply here," Delaney said.
Minnesota coach Richard Pitino was with Hoiberg on the bill, calling it "progress."
Some other notes from Hoiberg's time at the podium:
» Hoiberg reiterated he likes his team, but they aren't where he wants them to be so far after a week of practice. He's worried about the size and his team's ability to rebound, but said when Nebraska gets going, "we're pretty damn good."
"We're gonna have to be a team that plays extremely fast," Hoiberg said.
» When asked about his ties to Nebraska, Hoiberg said he considers Ames home but enjoys being at Nebraska and hearing stories about his grandfather, Jerry Bush, who was a head coach at NU in the 1950s.
» Hoiberg said Nebraska basketball has two things as good as any in the country: fan support and facilities.
» Nebraska has been picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten.
Hoiberg understands that, considering Nebraska's newness. But says if his team can find answers to rebounding and defending, he thinks Nebraska can compete.
"I am confident we can get out and run with anybody."
