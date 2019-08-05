LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg graced Nebraska airwaves on Monday night for the first postgame report of his tenure.
NU beat Stella Azzurra Academy — a third-tier professional team — 87-56 on Monday. Junior college transfer Jervay Green led the Huskers with 15 points.
Hoiberg said on Sports Nightly he thought his team played hard in 30 of the 40 minutes.
"I thought we took our foot off the gas up 26 in the second quarter, let them cut it back to 17," Hoiberg said. "For the first time out here playing together against another team, for the most part, I was very pleased."
Nebraska and Stella were close for the first five minutes before the Huskers blew out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter.
Freshman Kevin Cross added 13 points for Nebraska, including one 3-pointer. Shamiel Stevenson scored 11, as did Dachon Burke. Matej Kavas, the lanky 3-point shooter, made two triples and ended up with 10 points. Everyone who played scored.
Derrick Walker, a Tennessee transfer, did not play. He's been held out of practices prior to the trip. Cam Mack and Akol Arop are in Lincoln
not on the trip. Yvan Ouedraogo is not eligible to compete in this tournament.
Hoiberg said he felt like Nebraska left about 20 points out on the floor with missed shots at the rim. But, he said he was pleased with the way his team defended.
A box score was not kept for the game, but Nebraska did turn Stella over consistently, which fed into easy points on the other end.
The Huskers will play again Wednesday against Lithuanian pro team Silute BC. The competition should be a bit stiffer for that one. But before that, Nebraska will tour the Roman Colosseum on Tuesday and take in more sights.
"This is great," Hoiberg said. "Like I've told them, I really want them to enjoy it. Really, this is a very important time for us to build that very necessary chemistry for all the new faces we have."
Close
Nebraska's Akol Arop run drills with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Kevin Cross talks with head coach Fred Hoiberg during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Samari Curtis participates in the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jace Piatkowski collides during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jervay Green collides with graduate manager John Harris Jr. during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jervay Green stretches with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg delivers fist bumps to staff members during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Derrick Walker takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jace Piatkowski stretches during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dalano Banton takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham rebounds a ball over Samari Curtis during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham stretches during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham rebounds a ball during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Assistant coach Doc Sadler looks on during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Bret Porter goes in for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson reaches for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Akol Arop looks to rebound during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Charlie Easley takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson goes in for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Akol Arop takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Matej Kavas delivers a pass during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Cam Mack looks on during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Matej Kavas jogs the sideline during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg runs the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska's Akol Arop run drills with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Kevin Cross talks with head coach Fred Hoiberg during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Samari Curtis participates in the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jace Piatkowski collides during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jervay Green collides with graduate manager John Harris Jr. during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jervay Green stretches with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg delivers fist bumps to staff members during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Derrick Walker takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jace Piatkowski stretches during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dalano Banton takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham rebounds a ball over Samari Curtis during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham stretches during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham rebounds a ball during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Assistant coach Doc Sadler looks on during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Bret Porter goes in for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson reaches for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Akol Arop looks to rebound during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Charlie Easley takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson goes in for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Akol Arop takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Matej Kavas delivers a pass during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Cam Mack looks on during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Matej Kavas jogs the sideline during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg runs the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.