Former Nebraska linebacker Luke Gifford injured his left leg and left Levi's Stadium on a cart during the Dallas Cowboys' preseason game Saturday evening against the San Francisco 49ers.
Not long after intercepting 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, Gifford suffered the injury. He couldn't put any pressure on his leg, was helped off the field and was then carted to the locker room.
Gifford spent 2015-2018 with the Huskers and signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in April.
Gifford, who has been projected to be on the Cowboys' final 53-man roster, dislocated his finger in practice earlier in the week but did not miss a practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.