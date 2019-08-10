Former Nebraska linebacker Luke Gifford injured in Dallas Cowboys preseason game

Luke Gifford had 62 total tackles and forced a fumble during his senior year at Nebraska in 2018.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Nebraska linebacker Luke Gifford injured his left leg and left Levi's Stadium on a cart during the Dallas Cowboys' preseason game Saturday evening against the San Francisco 49ers.

Not long after intercepting 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, Gifford suffered the injury. He couldn't put any pressure on his leg, was helped off the field and was then carted to the locker room.

Gifford spent 2015-2018 with the Huskers and signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in April.

Gifford, who has been projected to be on the Cowboys' final 53-man roster, dislocated his finger in practice earlier in the week but did not miss a practice. 

