The XFL is coming back, and several former Huskers are hoping to continue their professional football careers in the league owned by WWE's Vince McMahon.
The XFL announced throughout this week the players included in the draft pool. The draft will take place Oct. 15-16 with games scheduled to begin in February.
The XFL will have teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C. Each team will have a 71-man roster.
Below are the former Huskers who appear in the draft pool.
» Safety Kieron Williams (2014-17): Williams started 10 games during his career. His biggest role was on special teams and led that unit in tackles during his senior season in 2017.
» Wide receiver Alonzo Moore (2012-16): Started 18 games at Nebraska and finished his career with 60 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns.
» Wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (2014-17): Recorded 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns during his Husker career and was an All-America punt returner in 2014. He spent time with the Oakland Raiders during the 2019 preseason.
» Wide receiver Brandon Reilly (2012-16): Had 70 catches for 1,275 yards and six touchdowns as a Husker. He bounced around the NFL after college and made the Buffalo Bills' active roster late in the 2017 season.
» Cornerback Mohammed Seisay (2012-13): A reserve defensive back and special teams contributor during two seasons at Nebraska. Seisay played in 13 games for the Detroit Lions in 2014.
» Wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp (2012-16): One of the most productive receivers in Husker history with 167 career catches for 2,474 yards and 18 touchdowns.
» Quarterback Tanner Lee (2016-17): Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2017 threw for 3,143 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions that season. He's the Huskers' most recent NFL draft pick, going in the sixth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, but he never appeared in a game.
» Long snapper Joe Rotherham (2011-13): A backup walk-on long snapper during his Husker career.
» Linebacker Josh Banderas (2013-16): Played in 47 career games (31 starts). Banderas led the Huskers in tackles and was a captain his senior year. He finished his Husker career with 154 tackles.