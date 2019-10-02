Former Husker Stanley Morgan signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Stanley Morgan will get his shot on the Cincinnati Bengals' active roster.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday signed former Husker receiver Stanley Morgan from their practice squad.

The move came after the Bengals placed receiver John Ross on the reserved/injured list.

Morgan, who signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent, left the Huskers with all-time school records for career receptions (189) and receiving yards (2,747). He played in two preseason games, accumulating seven receptions for 73 yards and a score.

The Bengals are 0-4 following a loss on Monday Night Football against rival Pittsburgh. They'll look to get their first win Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals. 

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Huskers in the NFL, 2019

Check out photos of former Huskers playing in the NFL during the 2019 season.

1 of 32

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription