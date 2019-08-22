De'Mornay Pierson-El

De'Mornay Pierson-El caught a critical fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Nathan Peterman late in Thursday's preseason game against Green Bay that helped the Oakland Raiders to a win.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Nebraska receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El had six receptions for 38 yards, including a key fourth-quarter touchdown reception, for the Oakland Raiders in Thursday's NFL preseason game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, California.

Pierson-El hauled in a touchdown pass from Nathan Peterman with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter, cutting the Packers' lead to 21-19. Daniel Carlson kicked a 33-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the game to give Oakland the win.

Pierson-El, who played for Nebraska from 2014-2017, battled through injuries to record 100 career catches at NU for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns. He made his name on special teams, earning All-America honors in 2014 as a punt returner.

Pierson-El previously joined the Raiders for a few weeks in April before being waived, and he was re-signed by Oakland on July 18.

He went undrafted after finishing his Nebraska career in 2017. He spent time with the Washington Redskins in training camp before getting released. He then went to the CFL, where he returned punts and kicks for the Montreal Alouettes.

Last winter, he joined several other former Huskers with the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF, which suspended operations before the end of its first season. Pierson-El caught 36 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown for the Stallions.

