Former Nebraska receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El had six receptions for 38 yards, including a key fourth-quarter touchdown reception, for the Oakland Raiders in Thursday's NFL preseason game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, California.
Pierson-El hauled in a touchdown pass from Nathan Peterman with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter, cutting the Packers' lead to 21-19. Daniel Carlson kicked a 33-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the game to give Oakland the win.
Pierson-El, who played for Nebraska from 2014-2017, battled through injuries to record 100 career catches at NU for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns. He made his name on special teams, earning All-America honors in 2014 as a punt returner.
Pierson-El previously joined the Raiders for a few weeks in April before being waived, and he was re-signed by Oakland on July 18.
He went undrafted after finishing his Nebraska career in 2017. He spent time with the Washington Redskins in training camp before getting released. He then went to the CFL, where he returned punts and kicks for the Montreal Alouettes.
Last winter, he joined several other former Huskers with the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF, which suspended operations before the end of its first season. Pierson-El caught 36 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown for the Stallions.
Close
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall