Quincy Enunwa

Quincy Enunwa had one catch in the Jets' season opener. He'll miss the rest of the year with a neck injury.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, the New York Jets announced Wednesday.

This is the second time in three years Enunwa has suffered a season-ending neck injury. He missed the entire 2017 season after a similar injury in training camp that year.

The most recent setback occurred in the Jets' season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday. He left the game in the first quarter but then returned. He was targeted three times in that game and recorded one reception for minus-4 yards and a fumble. 

Jets coach Adam Gase did not want to say whether this injury could be career-threatening.

"I'm not a doctor. I don't understand the details of everything," Gase said. "I just know for this season, I know for sure. I think he's going through a lot of different tests. He's got to talk to doctors. I don't want to say that, because I don't know."

Enunwa signed a four-year contract extension with the Jets in December and was expected to be one of the team's top receiver this season.

But injuries have plagued Enunwa since his breakout season in 2016 when he had 857 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He missed all of 2017 and played in 11 games last year, recording 68 catches for 449 yards and one score. His 2019 season ends after one game.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Jets in 2014, Enunwa has 119 catches for 1,617 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his career.

At Nebraska, Enunwa was a team captain and the offensive MVP in 2013. That season he had 51 catches for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished his Husker career with 115 receptions for 1,526 yards and 15 scores.

