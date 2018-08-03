Former Husker Kieron Williams set to play for Phoenix's AAF franchise

Former Husker safety Kieron Williams will continue his football career in the new AAF football league.
Williams announced on Twitter Friday night that he agreed to a contract with the Alliance Phoenix, a team in the Alliance for American Football.
Williams was a multiyear starter at safety for Nebraska, totaling 104 tackles, including 60 solo, five interceptions and a fumble forced in his career.
He tied a school record as a freshman with two blocked punts in the Holiday Bowl against USC.
Thank God, I’m officially a part of the @TheAAF and the Phoenix Alliance! #ItsTime 🔋 pic.twitter.com/s7alwAD3ud— Kieron Williams (@TheK_Williams) August 3, 2018
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.