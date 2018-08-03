Former Husker Kieron Williams set to play for Phoenix's AAF franchise
Nebraska's Kieron Williams was a multiyear starter at safety, totaling 104 tackles, including 60 solo, five interceptions and a fumble forced in his career.

Former Husker safety Kieron Williams will continue his football career in the new AAF football league.

Williams announced on Twitter Friday night that he agreed to a contract with the Alliance Phoenix, a team in the Alliance for American Football.

Williams was a multiyear starter at safety for Nebraska, totaling 104 tackles, including 60 solo, five interceptions and a fumble forced in his career.

He tied a school record as a freshman with two blocked punts in the Holiday Bowl against USC.

