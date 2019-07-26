James Palmer

James Palmer averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game during his senior season at Nebraska.

Former Nebraska basketball player James Palmer reportedly will join the Los Angeles Clippers with a chance to audition for a regular-season roster spot.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Friday that Palmer is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 deal, which is a one-year contract worth a minimum salary that may include a bonus of up to $50,000. Teams can carry six Exhibit 10 contracts at a time, allowing them to fill their expanded roster during the offseason.

Players on these deals receive invitations to training camp, working out to earn a roster spot with the NBA team or its G League affiliate. NBA teams begin training camp in late September.

Palmer, who ranked third in the Big Ten in scoring and fourth in steals last season, went undrafted but played with the Phoenix Suns during the Las Vegas Summer League this month. He also competed in the Reese’s College All-Star Game during the Final Four, the Portsmouth Invitational and the NBA G League Elite Camp.

