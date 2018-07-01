LINCOLN — Nebraska’s new spread offense doesn’t make much room for a fullback. Texas A&M’s old spread offense wouldn’t have, either.
But the Aggies’ new pro-style attack, under coach Jimbo Fisher, has a home for one.
So Ben Miles, who amicably transferred from Nebraska once his position was eliminated, is headed for Aggieland to play for Fisher, who was once an offensive coordinator for Ben Miles’ dad, Les, at LSU.
Ben Miles announced the decision on Twitter. It was not immediately clear whether Miles was going to land a scholarship or was walking on. Miles will probably have to sit out a season before playing, per NCAA rules. According to the Dallas Morning News, Fisher converted two current Aggie players to fullback in spring camp to adjust for his offense. Former A&M coach Kevin Sumlin — now at Arizona — ran a spread, no-huddle system similar in kind, if not degree, to Nebraska coach Scott Frost’s preferred attack.
Miles becomes the latest ex-Husker to announce or confirm his new football destination. Quarterback Patrick O’Brien went to Colorado State, receiver Keyan Williams went to Ball State and linebacker Andrew Ward went to Central Michigan. Center Michael Decker retired from football.
Only inside linebacker Willie Hampton has yet to announce his new football destination. Another Husker, Bryan Brokop, is believed to have left the program based on his Twitter profile, but neither he nor the university has confirmed it. Other players may be transferring, but Frost prefers that the players themselves announce their departures.
