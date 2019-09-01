Devine Ozigbo signs with Jaguars; Stanley Morgan makes Bengals practice squad

Devine Ozigbo finished his career at Nebraska with 2,196 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Devine Ozigbo will get his chance in the NFL.

The former Husker, a day after being released by the New Orleans Saints, was claimed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ozigbo was originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He finished his career at Nebraska with 2,196 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, including a 1,082-yard performance his senior year.

He will battle with Leonard Fournette, a former first-round NFL draft pick out of LSU, and Ryquell Armstead, a rookie out of Temple selected in the fifth round, for playing time. The Jaguars also have Alfred Blue, who was placed on injured reserve. 

Ozigbo's teammate at Nebraska, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad after being cut Saturday. 

Several other former Huskers are on NFL rosters to start the 2019 season. You can click here for that full list.

