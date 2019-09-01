The former Husker, a day after being released by the New Orleans Saints, was claimed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ozigbo was originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He finished his career at Nebraska with 2,196 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, including a 1,082-yard performance his senior year.
He will battle with Leonard Fournette, a former first-round NFL draft pick out of LSU, and Ryquell Armstead, a rookie out of Temple selected in the fifth round, for playing time. The Jaguars also have Alfred Blue, who was placed on injured reserve.
Ozigbo's teammate at Nebraska, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad after being cut Saturday.
Aug. 15: Cincinnati wide receiver Auden Tate celebrates a third-quarter touchdown against Washington. Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan also celebrates, while Redskins defensive back D.J. White watches.
Check out photos of former Huskers playing in the NFL during the 2019 season.
Aug. 20: Oakland Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock greets Richie Incognito.
Aug. 16: Giants quarterback Eli Manning greets Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara after a preseason game.
Aug. 15: Oakland wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El signals first down as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson looks on.
Aug. 15: Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Cincinnati wide receiver Stanley Morgan talk after an NFL preseason football.
Aug. 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh runs around obstacles during practice in Tampa, Fla.
Aug. 13: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan turns downfield as Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap gives chase.
Aug. 10: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford, second from right, is helped off the field during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Aug. 1: Washington Redskins offensive tackle Corey Robinson, center, works on a drill with teammate Jerald Foster, right, during training camp in Richmond, Va.
Aug. 1: New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead warms up during training camp in Foxborough, Mass.
July 28: New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead puts on his helmet.
July 27: Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor pulls in a catch over defensive back Joshua Kalu during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
July 27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh listens to a coach during an NFL football training camp practice.
July 26: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, left, hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah during training camp.
July 26: New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa participates in a practice at training camp in Florham Park, N.J.
July 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh runs through a drill.
July 26: Jerald Foster, left, Tyler Catalina, Ereck Flowers and Wes Martin run drills during Redskins training camp in Richmond.
Sept. 1: Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich, left, squares off against running back Theo Riddick during drills at an NFL football training camp session
Sept. 1: Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) runs from Arizona Cardinals cornerback Chris Jones, right, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game.
Philadelphia Eagles' JJ Arcega-Whiteside (19) scores a touchdown past Baltimore Ravens' Stanley Jean-Baptiste (38) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game.
Dallas Cowboys' Kasey Redfern (1) attempts an extra point as punter Chris Jones (6) watches that bounced off the upright and landed in the end zone for no score in the first half of a preseason NFL football game.
Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah, left, scores a touchdown with Buffalo Bills defensive back Abraham Wallace (35) defending during the first half of an NFL preseason football game.
Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Chicago.
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
