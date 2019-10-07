Bill Callahan

Bill Callahan joined the Washington Redskins coaching staff in 2015.

Bill Callahan, who coached the Huskers from 2004-07, is now the interim head coach of the Washington Redskins, according to the Associated Press.

He replaces Jay Gruden, who was fired Monday after an 0-5 start in his sixth season.

This is the first time Callahan has been an NFL head coach since 2003, when he was fired by the Oakland Raiders after two seasons. He then landed at Nebraska, where he went 27-22 in four seasons and won a division championship in 2006.

Callahan has been an NFL assistant for three different franchises since he was fired by Nebraska after the 2007 season. He was assistant head coach and offensive line coach with the New York Jets (2008-11), offensive coordinator and offensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-14), and he's been in Washington since 2015.

He started as offensive line coach, then added the assistant head coach title in 2017. Now he's the interim head coach.

