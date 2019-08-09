Former Husker fullback Andy Janovich will miss the start of the Broncos' season due to injury, according to 9News Denver.
Janovich suffered a strained pectoral in Denver's preseason game Thursday night. He's expected to be out 6 to 8 weeks. The earlier end of that projection could see Janovich return in time for Denver's Week 3 game against the Packers on Sept. 22.
Janovich is entering his fourth NFL season after the Broncos drafted him in the sixth round in 2016. He has played in 43 career games with 16 starts. He has 12 career carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns, plus 17 receptions for 191 yards and one score.
At Nebraska, the walk-on from Gretna earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after his senior year in 2015. He ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns that season, including a 55-yard touchdown against Wisconsin.