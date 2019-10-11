Former Husker Andy Janovich signed a three-year contract extension with the Denver Broncos on Friday.
The team did not disclose financial terms of the extension, but the NFL Network reported it's worth $5.7 million, making him the third-highest-paid fullback in the league. The deal also includes a $1.35 million signing bonus and $3.22 million in total guarantees.
“Since he was drafted back in 2016, Andy has developed into one of the best fullbacks in the league,” Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. “He’s exactly what you look for in a fullback — tough, reliable and a versatile part of not only the offense but also our special teams. It’s nice to see how Andy’s hard work has paid off, and we look forward to his continued impact on the Broncos.”
Janovich is in his fourth NFL season after the Broncos drafted him in the sixth round in 2016. He has played 45 career games with 17 starts. He has 12 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns, plus 17 receptions for 191 yards and one score.
Janovich missed the first three games of this season with a pectoral injury but has returned to limited action in the last two weeks.
At Nebraska, the walk-on from Gretna was All-Big Ten honorable mention after his senior year in 2015. He ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns that season, including a 55-yard score against Wisconsin.
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
