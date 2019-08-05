Alex Lewis announced he'd been released. But he got traded instead.
The New York Jets acquired the former Husker offensive lineman on Monday, pending a physical. Earlier in the day, Lewis shared a post on
Instagram saying he'd been released by the Baltimore Ravens, but the Jets apparently decided to trade for him before he hit waivers.
The Ravens, which drafted Lewis in the fourth round in 2016, will reportedly receive a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the exchange.
Lewis has battled injuries through the first three seasons of his career. He played in 20 games with 18 starts primarily at left guard for the Ravens. He opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from an offseason shoulder injury.
Lewis has one year left on a contract that will pay him a base salary of $2.025 million in 2019.
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
