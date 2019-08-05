Alex Lewis

Alex Lewis started 18 games over three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, but he missed significant time due to injury.

Alex Lewis announced he'd been released. But he got traded instead.

The New York Jets acquired the former Husker offensive lineman on Monday, pending a physical. Earlier in the day, Lewis shared a post on Instagram saying he'd been released by the Baltimore Ravens, but the Jets apparently decided to trade for him before he hit waivers.

The Ravens, which drafted Lewis in the fourth round in 2016, will reportedly receive a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the exchange.

Lewis has battled injuries through the first three seasons of his career. He played in 20 games with 18 starts primarily at left guard for the Ravens. He opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from an offseason shoulder injury.

Lewis has one year left on a contract that will pay him a base salary of $2.025 million in 2019. 

