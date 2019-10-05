How about that for the first Spanish-language radio broadcast of a Husker football game?
Lane McCallum's game-winning field goal led Nebraska to a 13-10 victory against Northwestern. And it also led to a colorful call from commentator Enrique “Kike” Morales.
Morales and his partner, Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso, called the game in Spanish on the Husker radio app and Spanish-language radio stations. It was a test run with hopes that future Spanish-language broadcasts can help build a bridge from Nebraska football to the growing Hispanic community in this state.
And you can listen to the call of the game-winner below in both Spanish and English.
@LosHuskers WIN!!!— Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) October 5, 2019
The final call from an amazing @KCTicoSports broadcast as @LMcCallum3 wins the game on a walk-off FG! #VamosRojoGrande pic.twitter.com/LMcNPet9bK
Post a comment as