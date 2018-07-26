Don't be surprised to see Collin Miller play both inside and outside linebacker for the Huskers

There is at least one Nebraska linebacker who will bounce between position coaches this fall.
Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud are planning to share sophomore Collin Miller this season, the coaches said Thursday during radio appearances on “Sports Nightly.” The 6-foot-3, 245-pound sophomore from Indiana made 11 tackles in 12 games last season and was a regular on special teams.
Ruud said Miller brings a natural football intelligence to the meeting rooms , while Dewitt called him “potentially a swing guy” after working on the outside in the spring.
“For us to get the guy that’s got that kind of body ... it’s really good,” Dewitt said. “It’s going to be a critical part for us, being able to find guys that can play more than one spot mentally and physically.”
Outside linebacker is an intriguing part of the Husker defense with an array of possible contributors. Dewitt said senior Luke Gifford, who has fully recovered from a hip injury that sidelined him the last five games of 2017 and all spring, has taken on a leadership role this summer and that the challenge in preseason camp will be to balance his reps without burning him out as he grows stronger physically.
Among other linebackers Dewitt touched on:
» Mississippi transfer and sophomore Breon Dixon, who Dewitt said could be a Swiss army knife sort of player.
“Obviously he’s got a skill set that’s become really, really invaluable in terms of being able to cover out in space – somewhat similar to a DB — and still have some ability to rush the passer a little bit,” Dewitt said. “That’s a rare combination of athleticism that we need to be able to find and generate and develop.”
» True freshman Caleb Tannor, who Dewitt said is someone who “could be an early-impact player for a lot of different people.”
» Junior Tyrin Ferguson, who totaled three tackles in five games last year. Dewitt said the 6-2, 230-pound New Orleans product could be “great.”
“With as fluid as the depth chart is right now, he’s certainly left spring ball ... as one of the top few guys that we’ve got,” Dewitt said. “He’s really athletic out in space, really explosive, plays with a lot of violence and does a great job in the meeting room and learning how to play the position. Really, really attacks the defensive scheme as well as anybody I’ve ever had.”
At the inside spots, Ruud maintained his spring stance that the lead group of players consists of senior Dedrick Young, junior Mohamed Barry and junior-college transfer Will Honas.
Barry may be NU’s most explosive linebacker and made the biggest improvement from the first spring practice to the last, Ruud said. Honas also took big strides and is the best of the bunch in pass coverage.
The coach said Young is perhaps the most well-rounded.
“I think Dedrick’s probably our most versatile inside linebacker, mainly because he’s played a ton of football, he really understands football, he understands concepts,” Ruud said. “He would be the guy who I’d probably put the most on his plate as far as making calls, making checks, playing multiple positions. I think he can handle that the best of our group.”
Ruud also spoke of junior Jacob Weinmaster , who played in all 12 games last year and was a key performer on special teams , as an “emergency” role-filler who will learn multiple spots and could be called upon if injuries crop up during a game.
Sophomore Avery Roberts is the player Ruud said he is most interested to see following summer workouts. The coach called out the 6-1, 230-pound linebacker earlier this year for being out of shape.
“I didn’t feel like he was in good enough conditioning to play big-time football in the spring, honestly,” Ruud said. “ His whole lifestyle I really challenged and I’m excited to see where he comes out of it.”
