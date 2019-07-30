Detroit Lions release former Husker receiver Brandon Reilly

The Detroit Lions have released Brandon Reilly.
The former Husker was signed by Detroit in June, his third NFL team. He started his professional career with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and, in January, spent a short time on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.
Reilly was activated to Buffalo's active roster in 2017, but he never appeared in an NFL game.
At Nebraska, Reilly caught 70 passes for 1,275 yards and six touchdowns from 2013-2016.
Husker History: Nebraska football's record every day of the year
How does Nebraska fare all time every day of the year? Well, it's usually pretty good. Enjoy classic photos, along with several statistics, of the Huskers' history everyday of the calendar. Is a day not listed? That just means NU hasn't played. And be sure to give Husker History a follow on Twitter for even more tidbits about the Huskers.