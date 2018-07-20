With media days upon us, The World-Herald’s Sam McKewon will provide short primers of each of the Power Five leagues — ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC — and leagues of geographical interest (Mountain West and MAC) over the next two weeks.
ACC
Divisional favorites: Clemson (Atlantic) and Miami (Coastal).
The Tigers’ defense makes them an easy favorite for the stronger Atlantic division. When all four starting defensive linemen could go in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, it’s hard not to pick Clemson for the national title, regardless of quarterback. Miami isn’t a slam-dunk favorite — the Hurricanes overachieved in 2017 — but what’s the alternative? Virginia Tech? Duke? Georgia Tech? The Coastal is always a wild card and has been represented in the conference championship game by five different teams over the last five years. The Atlantic Division has won every league title since 2011.
Best quarterbacks: Deondre Francois/Florida State, Ryan Finley/North Carolina State.
This is not a good quarterback league in 2018. Francois, coming off a brutal injury suffered against Alabama in last year’s season opener, is presumably the league’s savviest signal caller but has a new coach and scheme. Finley threw for 3,518 yards last season, completing 65.1 percent of his passes. He’s a legit NFL prospect, and given the Wolfpack’s holes on defense, he’s poised for a big season. Miami’s Malik Rosier threw for a lot of yards last season (3,120) but tossed 14 interceptions, too.
Best coaches: Dabo Swinney/Clemson, Mark Richt/Miami, David Cutcliffe/Duke.
Swinney has won a national title and wrested full control of the ACC, winning three straight league crowns and appearing in three straight College Football Playoffs. He’s consistently found and developed good quarterbacks — true freshman Trevor Lawrence may be another — and his players seem to love playing for him. Richt, the former Georgia coach, has long been dependable for getting to that nine- or 10-win plateau. There’s something to be said for that, and if the CFP had been around during most of Richt’s Georgia days, his team would have sneaked its way into a couple No. 4 seeds. Cutcliffe is the “less with more” guy. The coach of Peyton and Eli Manning has won 38 games over the last five years — at Duke. Who does that?
Top recruiting programs over five seasons (averages based on 247Sports composite league rankings)
Florida State (1.4, average ranking out of 14 teams in the ACC)
Clemson (2.2)
Miami (2.4)
North Carolina (4.6)
Virginia Tech (5.2)
Coziest schedules: Wake Forest and Virginia.
The Cavaliers avoid Clemson and Florida State from the Atlantic, get Miami and Louisville at home, and their hardest nonconference game is a trip to Indiana. As for Wake, five of its first six games are at home and its two November road game are at North Carolina State and Duke, both manageable environments.
Roughest slates: Clemson and Pittsburgh.
The Tigers, to their credit, try to schedule two Power Five conference teams in nonconference play. This year, it’s a trip to Texas A&M and a home game against rival South Carolina. In between are tricky trips to Boston College (in November) and Florida State. Pittsburgh plays six road games — UCF, Miami and Notre Dame among them — and hosts Penn State at home. Good luck.
Top conference records over five seasons (excluding title games):
Clemson 35-5
Florida State 30-10
Louisville 21-11 (four years)
Miami 25-15
Virginia Tech 23-17
The three top records all reside in the Atlantic Division, with Clemson and FSU way out front. Miami and Virginia Tech are the programs best positioned to change that conversation, but it won’t be easy.
College Football Playoff contenders: Clemson.
The Tigers have a tough schedule, and need to figure out their offense and quarterback, but their defense is just too good for them not to win the ACC. Clemson might lose once. But that’s it.
Heisman Trophy candidate:
A.J. Dillon, Boston College: The running back dropped 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, and with BC’s entire offensive line returning, he may go over 2,000 yards. Given the Eagles won’t win more than eight games, the sophomore Dillon would have to run for 2,500 or more to win the title.
No. 20 Luke Gifford: In his fifth season as a Husker — he made 39 tackles in seven games last year — Gifford is a leader. If he can grasp defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s aggressive scheme, he’ll be a reliable asset. Click here to read more.
No. 22 Ben Stille: Nebraska’s sack leader from 2017 is headed back to the defensive line. Stille racked up 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks as an outside linebacker. Now, The BTN all-freshman player is back to where he says he’s more comfortable. Click here to read more.
No. 23, Marquel Dismuke, DB: Dismuke has impressed coaches since his arrival in December. The Calabasas (Calif.) High product had 34 total tackles in 2017 and one fumble recovery. Click here to read the story.
No. 24, Alex Davis, LB: Three sacks and an interception in the spring game will make a name rise on preseason charts. With the outside linebacker position opposite Breon Dixon wide open, Davis could sneak in and find some serious playing time. Click here to read the story.
No. 28, Devine Ozigbo, RB: Ozigbo hasn’t shown he can go off for an 80-yard run, which hurts his chances to start. If he can show that in the next few months, he may have a chance. If not, he’ll likely be a red-zone back and a back Nebraska uses to keep defenses off balance. Click here to read more.
No. 29, Khalil Davis,DL: As part of a defense that needs to put pressure on opposing offenses, Khalil Davis will be pivotal in 2018. Davis had four tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble in 2017. Click here to read more.
30. Matt Farniok, OL: Two starts at right tackle and two starts at right guard put Matt Farniok in a similar position to Cole Conrad and Tanner Farmer: Where does he fit best in this offense? Click here to read the story.
31. Cole Conrad, OL: On an offensive line still looking for an identity, Cole Conrad could be the finger to plug whatever hole is letting water through the dam. Conrad can play center, guard or tackle. Click here to read the story.
32. Will Jackson, DB: Nebraska is Jackson’s fourth school since 2015. Jackson is a bigger corner who can disrupt big Big Ten receivers. With questions around the defensive backs, Jackson will have plenty of chances to prove himself. Click here to read the story.
33. Eric Lee, DB: In Erik Chinander’s defense, Eric Lee may benefit with a new set of aggressive schemes but will have to win time at a position becoming more infused with talent. Click here to read more.
36. Austin Allen, TE: In Scott Frost’s offense, the tight end is a chameleon. At times he has to be an offensive tackle, a fullback, a slot receiver, a wideout. Austin Allen seems to be able to fit into all those roles. Click here to read the story.
37. Cam'Ron Jones, DB: When Cam Jones walks onto the field, he says, he turns into “the baddest thing walking.” And Nebraska may need some of that attitude on the defensive side of the ball. Click here to read the story.
38. Jaron Woodyard, WR: Nebraska infused some junior college flavor into its wide receiver corps for 2018. Woodyard comes to Lincoln from Arizona Western College. In his second year at Arizona Western, Woodyard caught 36 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns. Click here to read the story.
39. Caleb Lightbourn, P: Lightbourn’s sophomore season was significantly better than his first. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2017 and finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten in punts. Click here to read more.
42. Jaevon McQuitty, WR: He may have lost his under-the-radar status in the spring game, when the consensus four-star prospect with seven Big Ten offers reeled in three catches for 33 yards — including a 25-yard touchdown. Click here to read more.
43. Cam Taylor, CB: The book is far from written on Taylor, who will begin at cornerback but could move to a variety of positions. His quickness and Nebraska’s lack of depth at corner means he’s a candidate for early playing time. Click here to read more.
45 DaiShon Neal, DL: The former Omaha Central standout came to Nebraska with high hopes but said this spring he often doubted his abilities as a Division I player. Recruited to compete on a four-man front, Neal has navigated the learning curve and is back to the confident playmaker. Click here to read more.
46. Boe Wilson, OL: A consensus three-star recruit from the 2016 class, Wilson rarely saw playing time on the line last year even as injuries and fan outcry mounted. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, product pushed right guard starter Tanner Farmer and figures to be an option at either spot should the need arise. Click here to read more.
47. Barret Pickering, K: Can Pickering continue the decades-long run of consistency from Nebraska kickers? The Huskers certainly hope so, especially considering the gantlet they will face this fall. Click here to read more.
48. Matt Sichterman, OL: Sichterman could be a late-game reserve or crunch-time contributor depending on what happens ahead of him on the depth chart. If this fall plays out like 2017 — with injuries to multiple right tackles that tested the Huskers’ depth — the Cincinnati product could quickly become a familiar name. Click here to read more.
49. Peyton Newell, DL: The Hiawatha, Kansas, native changed his fortunes this spring while making big gains under strength coach Zach Duval — the lineman said he added 23 pounds of muscle — and taking practice snaps as the No. 1 nose tackle with Mick Stoltenberg out because of an injury. Click here to read more.
50. Damion Daniels, DL: Daniels gives the Huskers another viable option at the position after redshirting last year and — if his listed weight is accurate — dropping 20 pounds. There is still plenty of upside with Daniels, who should provide quality relief for starters and could push them for a prominent role. Click here to read more.
Honorable mention: RB Tre Bryant, OLB Collin Miller, OLB Caleb Tannor, TE Kurt Rafdal, ATH Justin McGriff, LS Jordan Ober, ILB Avery Roberts, G John Raridon, OLB Guy Thomas, DT Vaha Vainuku, C Hunter Miller. Click here for more on the Huskers that received honorable mention.
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska players you need to know heading into the 2018 season.
