With media days upon us, The World-Herald’s Sam McKewon will provide short primers of each of the Power Five leagues — ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC — and leagues of geographical interest (Mountain West and MAC) over the next two weeks.

ACC

Divisional favorites: Clemson (Atlantic) and Miami (Coastal).

The Tigers’ defense makes them an easy favorite for the stronger Atlantic division. When all four starting defensive linemen could go in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, it’s hard not to pick Clemson for the national title, regardless of quarterback. Miami isn’t a slam-dunk favorite — the Hurricanes overachieved in 2017 — but what’s the alternative? Virginia Tech? Duke? Georgia Tech? The Coastal is always a wild card and has been represented in the conference championship game by five different teams over the last five years. The Atlantic Division has won every league title since 2011.

Best quarterbacks: Deondre Francois/Florida State, Ryan Finley/North Carolina State.

This is not a good quarterback league in 2018. Francois, coming off a brutal injury suffered against Alabama in last year’s season opener, is presumably the league’s savviest signal caller but has a new coach and scheme. Finley threw for 3,518 yards last season, completing 65.1 percent of his passes. He’s a legit NFL prospect, and given the Wolfpack’s holes on defense, he’s poised for a big season. Miami’s Malik Rosier threw for a lot of yards last season (3,120) but tossed 14 interceptions, too.

Best coaches: Dabo Swinney/Clemson, Mark Richt/Miami, David Cutcliffe/Duke.

Swinney has won a national title and wrested full control of the ACC, winning three straight league crowns and appearing in three straight College Football Playoffs. He’s consistently found and developed good quarterbacks — true freshman Trevor Lawrence may be another — and his players seem to love playing for him. Richt, the former Georgia coach, has long been dependable for getting to that nine- or 10-win plateau. There’s something to be said for that, and if the CFP had been around during most of Richt’s Georgia days, his team would have sneaked its way into a couple No. 4 seeds. Cutcliffe is the “less with more” guy. The coach of Peyton and Eli Manning has won 38 games over the last five years — at Duke. Who does that?

Top recruiting programs over five seasons (averages based on 247Sports composite league rankings)

Florida State (1.4, average ranking out of 14 teams in the ACC)

Clemson (2.2)

Miami (2.4)

North Carolina (4.6)

Virginia Tech (5.2)

Coziest schedules: Wake Forest and Virginia.

The Cavaliers avoid Clemson and Florida State from the Atlantic, get Miami and Louisville at home, and their hardest nonconference game is a trip to Indiana. As for Wake, five of its first six games are at home and its two November road game are at North Carolina State and Duke, both manageable environments.

Roughest slates: Clemson and Pittsburgh.

The Tigers, to their credit, try to schedule two Power Five conference teams in nonconference play. This year, it’s a trip to Texas A&M and a home game against rival South Carolina. In between are tricky trips to Boston College (in November) and Florida State. Pittsburgh plays six road games — UCF, Miami and Notre Dame among them — and hosts Penn State at home. Good luck.

Top conference records over five seasons (excluding title games):

Clemson 35-5

Florida State 30-10

Louisville 21-11 (four years)

Miami 25-15

Virginia Tech 23-17

The three top records all reside in the Atlantic Division, with Clemson and FSU way out front. Miami and Virginia Tech are the programs best positioned to change that conversation, but it won’t be easy.

College Football Playoff contenders: Clemson.

The Tigers have a tough schedule, and need to figure out their offense and quarterback, but their defense is just too good for them not to win the ACC. Clemson might lose once. But that’s it.

Heisman Trophy candidate:

A.J. Dillon, Boston College: The running back dropped 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, and with BC’s entire offensive line returning, he may go over 2,000 yards. Given the Eagles won’t win more than eight games, the sophomore Dillon would have to run for 2,500 or more to win the title.

