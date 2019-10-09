LINCOLN — Weather, smeather.
That was more or less the reaction from Nebraska offensive coaches Tuesday when probed about how they might adjust preparations for Saturday night's game at Minnesota that calls for temperatures in the mid-30s and a good chance of rain or snow.
Running backs coach Ryan Held said Husker rushers aren't allowed to wear sleeves no matter how cold it is because it hinders their feel for the football. Offensive line coach Greg Austin bristled at the notion his blockers might be any more important than usual because of some chilly precipitation.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
"Once you get warmed up and loose, you'll be fine," Held said. "... It's a mindset. This is football. You can't play in warm weather every week."
Minnesota conducted a far more conditions-focused practice Tuesday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Players had ice water poured down their backs before the workout. Receivers and quarterbacks began each series by plunging their hands into ice buckets. Coaches cranked the indoor facility temperature as low as it would go, into the 50s.
NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters said coaches told the Huskers on Monday it would be cold. They might jump into a cold tub for 15-20 minutes, but otherwise won't focus on atmospheric circumstances. Players will be locked in while on the field and warmed on the sidelines with heated benches and jackets.
"Our guys are tough," Walters said. "We played Michigan State last year in those type of conditions. If it comes to that, we'll be ready to go. ... It's probably worse for the coaches than it is for the players."
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Nebraska has a normal balance of run and pass plays, though there is a package ready to go if NU needs to run more often.
"We'll see what happens on Saturday," Beckton said. "The biggest thing is we want our guys to go out and compete and play well in whatever elements it is."
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.