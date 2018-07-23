CHICAGO — Brace yourselves, Husker fans: Changes are likely coming to the Tunnel Walk song.
Moos said Monday at Big Ten media days he has spoken with Husker coach Scott Frost about the shift, and both men are in agreement about making some tweaks.
"(Frost) is about tradition and legacy and all that, but he also is sensitive to young people today and what excites them," Moos said. "So I think you may see a combination of different musics in the Tunnel Walk. That's the last we discussed."
Nebraska played a version of the Beatles' "Come Together" by Gary Clark Jr. during the spring game in April. It has used "Sirius" by Alan Parsons Project since the 1990s.
Many fans have been outspoken about keeping the traditional song, and Frost acknowledged the debate in an April radio appearance on "Sports Nightly."
"To me, the Tunnel Walk is more about the players coming out and being greeted by the fans and saluting the fans than it is the song that is playing," Frost said in April. "But I think a lot of smart people will put their heads together and figure out the best direction for that."
