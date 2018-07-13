Nebraska’s top-four ranking on the all-time FBS wins chart is in danger.
The Huskers’ 893 wins are good for fourth among FBS programs, behind Michigan (943), Ohio State (898) and Texas (897). The Huskers ended 2017 at No. 5 but jumped to No. 4 after Notre Dame was forced in February to vacate 21 wins.
But Alabama (891) is right on NU’s heels, as are Notre Dame (885) and Oklahoma (884). Penn State (878), Southern California (834) and Tennessee (833) round out the top 10.
Nebraska could reach the 900-win mark in 2018 with a seven-win season, but it will likely take more than that to hold off the Crimson Tide. Alabama has won double-digit games every season since 2008 and at least 12 in eight of the past 10 seasons.
If the Huskers want to climb into the top three, they’ll have to jump former Big 12 rival Texas. The Longhorns haven’t won more than nine games in a season since they played for a national championship in 2009.
Texas has averaged 6.6 wins per season during that span, while Nebraska has won 8.3. The Huskers would need four more wins than Texas this season to tie at No. 3 on the all-time chart.
You can see all of Nebraska’s 893 wins in our Husker History database.
