CHICAGO — Scott Frost tried really hard not to recruit kids from UCF to play at Nebraska.
It didn’t quite work.
The Huskers will add graduate transfer Tre Neal to the roster this fall. Neal, a safety, had three interceptions and 68 tackles his senior season at UCF. Neal picked off a pass in the end zone to seal UCF’s 62-55 overtime win over Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game. He is the second player from the 2017 UCF roster to join Nebraska; quarterback Noah Vedral joined the Huskers this winter.
But unlike Vedral, Neal can play right away. Which is key for Nebraska, Frost said.
“We love Tre and we love all those kids at UCF we wish them nothing but the best. When Tre graduated, or is going to graduate hopefully and join our football team, and that’s a big piece," Frost said. "That’s a guy who already knows our system and a guy we care about a guy that can make all the calls and provide leadership for us in the back end and he’s a good player.”
Seniors Aaron Williams and Antonio Reed were the favorites to start at safety before Neal’s arrival to campus. What Neal gives Nebraska now, Frost said, is flexibility in terms of rotations and starting spots, and the 6-foot-1, 215-pound safety help teach the defense, since he has been in defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s defense for two seasons.
Neal was also a vocal leader in the UCF locker room a year ago. Which is a bonus, since Chinander and Frost have been adamant about the lack of vocal leaders currently on the roster.
“We got to fix the culture at Nebraska, we’ve gone a long way toward doing that. One of the rooms that needs some leadership and some help is the defensive back room,” Frost said.
Frost said he misses a lot of the UCF players, particularly because he has gone out of his way not to contact any of them. But the one thing they said internally was if there was a player who got a release, and was going to leave UCF anyway, they would try to get them.
“And Tre did that,” Frost said. “He decided to move on and play somewhere else and we’re lucky to have a chance to get him.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.
Get email notifications on Chris Heady daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Chris Heady posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.