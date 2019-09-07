BOULDER, Colo. — Without a restriction on its travel roster in a nonconference game, Nebraska brought 81 players to Colorado. Big Ten games allow for 74.
NU brought more true freshmen (15) than it did for any road game last season. They are Wan'Dale Robinson, Bryce Benhart, Luke McCaffrey, Quinton Newsome, Darien Chase, Rahmir Johnson, Myles Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates, Luke Reimer, Javin Wright, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Brant Banks, Chris Hickman and Dylan Jorgensen.
Of those, Jorgensen (kicker) and Reimer (inside linebacker) are walk-ons.
Among notable players not to travel include safety Deontai Williams, receiver Jaron Woodyard and kicker Barret Pickering. Williams and Pickering are working through known injuries.
Receiver Kade Warner, who didn't play against South Alabama, is traveling.
Who will kick?
Pickering did not play against South Alabama. Jorgensen kicked instead, making all five extra points but he missed a 31-yard field goal.
On Thursday, coach Scott Frost did not commit to saying Jorgensen would play against Colorado.
Punter Isaac Armstrong and Air Force transfer Lane McKallum took reps as the starting kicker this week in practice with Joregensen, Frost said.
All three kickers in Boulder warmed up. If Armstrong is the kicker, Nebraska would have to replace the holder. Backup quarterback Noah Vedral held for Armstrong during warmups.
