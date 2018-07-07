Attend the Nebraska volleyball Red/White scrimmage, then head to Husker football Fan Day

Fans can get an early look at the defending national champion Nebraska volleyball team at the Red/White scrimmage on Aug. 18.

Husker fans can get their first look at the defending national champion volleyball team, then head to Memorial Stadium to meet Scott Frost and the Nebraska football team.

The annual NU volleyball scrimmage has been set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Devaney Center. Tickets for the scrimmage are $10 and go on sale 10 a.m. Monday. Click here for more ticket information.

The earlier start time for the scrimmage is to allow fans to also attend the football fan day, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

The volleyball team will  unveil its 2017 national championship banner before the scrimmage. After, there will be a screening of the documentary “Nebraska Volleyball: Culture of a Champion.” The documentary about last season will debut at the Devaney Center after the scrimmage, then be televised on NET at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

Fans can also get autographs from volleyball players after the documentary screening.

