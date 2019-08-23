Adrian Martinez

"It's an honor and something I definitely don't take lightly," Adrian Martinez said of playing for Husker fans and former greats. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez took a break from his normal fall camp schedule to phone into the Jim Rome Show Friday.

Over the phone, Martinez opened up about the responsibility of playing for Husker fans and Husker greats and more broadly about what it means to play for Nebraska.

"It's an honor and something I definitely don't take lightly," Martinez said. "There's been many greats before me: Tommie Frazier, Eric Crouch, Scott Frost — my own head coach. And I'm very thankful and wanting to represent every one of those people in the right way with my play."

Rome and Martinez also discussed his recruitment and the "instant click" between Frost and Martinez's family.

Check out the full video below:

Photos: Nebraska football practice Wednesday Aug 14

1 of 26

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription