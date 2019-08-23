Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez took a break from his normal fall camp schedule to phone into the Jim Rome Show Friday.
Over the phone, Martinez opened up about the responsibility of playing for Husker fans and Husker greats and more broadly about what it means to play for Nebraska.
"It's an honor and something I definitely don't take lightly," Martinez said. "There's been many greats before me: Tommie Frazier, Eric Crouch, Scott Frost — my own head coach. And I'm very thankful and wanting to represent every one of those people in the right way with my play."
Rome and Martinez also discussed his recruitment and the "instant click" between Frost and Martinez's family.
Check out the full video below:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.