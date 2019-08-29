Columns

Fans are encouraged to gather on the east side of Memorial Stadium to welcome the team on game days.

When you hear the fireworks, it's time to see the Huskers.

Nebraska made some slight changes to the Unity Walk path into Memorial Stadium on game days, and added a burst of fireworks that will alert fans the team will be arriving in approximately 8-10 minutes.

The Huskers will show up at the stadium approximately two hours, 15 minutes before game time (that would be 8:40-8:45 a.m. for Saturday's season opener). Fans are encouraged to gather on the east side of Memorial Stadium to welcome the team.

After proceeding through the East Stadium loop, the team will unload the buses near the bell tower on the south side of the loop. From there the team will walk through the parking lot on the east side of the stadium, past the national championship and Bob Devaney statues and enter the stadium through Gate 20.

Here are some other things to keep in mind before heading to Memorial Stadium on Saturday (for more information, go to Huskers.com/gameday):

» The Husker Nation Pavilion will again be free and open to the public with the primary entrance located on the south side of the Ed Weir Track Stadium near the columns. The pavilion opens three hours before kickoff and features family fun and games for kids of all ages. 

» The Osborne Athletic Complex lobby will open four hours before kickoff and remain open until one hour before the game starts.

» The ticket office opens four hours before kickoff, except for 11 a.m. games, when it will open at 8 a.m.

» The clear blag policy remains in effect for all Husker games. More info can be found at Huskers.com/bagpolicy.

» Fan drop-offs around the stadium are prohibited. Uber, Lyft and other taxi dropoffs and pickups will be at 14th and Vine Streets.

» Husker Fan Shops will have numerous locations on game days: East Stadium (Gate 18), Pinnacle Bank Arena, the College of Business, Gate 2, Gate 22, the ticket office on Stadium Drive, at the base of the pedestrian bridge on the north end of Stadium Drive and a location by the Hawks Center. 

Inside the stadium, there are Fan Shop locations near Gate 6, Gate 14, Gate 12 and the West and East Stadium Clubs.

» Starting this year the Spirit Squad will resume basic stunting and tumbling as part of its regular routines.

» For each game a decorated veteran of the U.S. military service will take his or her post next to an unoccupied chair in honor of the more than 800 Nebraskans who are missing in action. The chair is located in North Stadium in Section 33, Row 18, Seat 27. The Huskers will salute all veterans at the Oct. 26 game against Indiana.

» The Husker Sports Network will provide radio coverage starting five hours before kickoff and continue approximately four hours after the conclusion of the game, including an interview with Scott Frost.

» A clock showing the time remaining in each commercial break will be visible in Memorial Stadium. The clock can be found on the upper east ribbon board near the south end.

» Open captioning of public address announcements, referee announcements and emergency messages will be available on the ribbon boards on the facades of the east and west balconies of Memorial Stadium.

» Saturday's game will include on-field celebrations of the 2019 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class as well as the Husker Power 50 team.

